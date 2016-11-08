See Stunning Photos of President Obama, FLOTUS, and Hillary Clinton at Huge Election Eve Rally in Philadelphia

Hillary Clinton, at one of the final rallies of the 2016 presidential election. Nate Gowdy

Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign came to a close last night. In one of her final rallies, 33,000 supporters gathered in Philadelphia's Independence Hall to hear addresses from the Democratic nominee, President Obama, and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Nate Gowdy—photographer for Bernie Sanders' TIME cover—was there, and took these stunning photos of the rally:

FLOTUS Michelle Obama spoke at the rally. Nate Gowdy

And so did President Obama. Nate Gowdy

POTUS-hopeful and POTUS wave at supporters. Nate Gowdy

33,000 Hillary Clinton supporters packed into Philadelphia's Independence Hall to rally for her. Nate Gowdy

Michelle Obama, President Obama, Hillary Clinton, her daughter Chelsea, and her husband Bill. Nate Gowdy

Hillary Clinton shares a moment with her husband and her daughter. Nate Gowdy

POTUS to the power of three? Nate Gowdy

All smiles. Nate Gowdy

The Philadelphia rally was one of the final moments of a long campaign. Nate Gowdy