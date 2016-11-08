BREAKING: Federal jury finds Cynthia Whitlatch violated William Wingate's civil rights, awards $325,000 in civil rights damages.
— Ansel Herz (@Ansel) November 8, 2016
Whitlatch herself is not liable. The City of Seattle indemnifies its employees and will pay the $325,000 in damages.— Ansel Herz (@Ansel) November 8, 2016
The City has already paid $233,000 (through the end of last month) for Whitlatch's legal defense in this case.— Ansel Herz (@Ansel) November 8, 2016
Wingate's attorneys since this ordeal began: Vonda Sargent and Susan Mindenbergs. They're elated, called verdict "vindication." pic.twitter.com/CCtOAyDLXO— Ansel Herz (@Ansel) November 8, 2016
William Wingate is at home, but Mindenbergs reached him by phone. He was "thrilled," and emotional, they said.— Ansel Herz (@Ansel) November 8, 2016