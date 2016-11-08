In the summer of 2014, William Wingate, then 70 years, was arrested by Seattle Police Officer Cynthia Whitlatch as he walked through Capitol Hill using a golf club as a cane. He was subsequently cleared of wrongdoing and given an apology by the department.
