Channel Your Trump Despair into Helping People Whose Access to Abortion Is About to Get a Lot Worse

This was the scene at the Republican National Convention. This is the America we face now. HG

In two months, Republicans will have a clear path to unleashing their vision for America at every level of government. Surely, there are some nightmares we haven't even realized yet. But there is one that we know is coming. And we can prepare for it.

Donald Trump, his administration, his vice president, and the Republicans who have newfound power across all levels of government are certain to do damage to abortion access.

Rewire:

Trump has vowed to make the Hyde Amendment’s ban on federal funding for abortion care in most cases permanent. The GOP candidate created an anti-choice advisory council, pledged to nominate anti-choice justices to the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of making the repeal of Roe v. Wade happen “automatically,” and promised to help pass a 20-week abortion ban to solidify his credentials with anti-choice voters.

Given the racist, anti-woman, anti-immigrant campaign Trump just ran, "we know that literally every barrier to abortion access is about to get worse," Lindsay Rodriguez, communications director for the National Network of Abortion Funds, told me this morning.

The National Network of Abortion Funds is made up of funds across the country that help pay for abortions and offer other services like transportation, childcare, and places to stay for people who have to travel for abortions. They also do organizing and advocacy work to protect abortion access and educate people about barriers to abortion access. The group's mission "recognizes the connections between systems of oppression. A comprehensive vision of justice for our communities must involve working towards economic, racial, gender, and reproductive justice."

Over the last 12 (mostly sleepless) hours, I've been doing the same thing most of you have probably been doing: a lot of thinking about what to do in the face of a Trump presidency. One thing is clear: In the same way we must stand with people of color, LGBTQ people, and Muslims in the face of a Trump presidency, we must stand with the people who struggle to access their right to safe and legal abortion—people who do not live in states like Washington. These challenges are intersectional. The right to decide when to have children is fundamental to full human rights and economic independence. Abortion funds are doing concrete, on-the-ground work to ensure access to abortion for the people who need it most.

"In some ways people have always been living under these really repressive laws and ideologies," Rodriguez said. "This just makes it clearer to a lot of people who maybe haven't had those barriers all along. There have always been people in need and we have always been there to help them. We will continue to do so, but we can only do as much work as people support with their time and resources."

To support all the work the National Network of Abortion Funds does, give here. If you want to direct your gift specifically toward paying for abortions in some of the southern states where access is most difficult, donate to the Dr. Willie Parker Fund. To support people seeking abortions in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska, donate to or volunteer for the CAIR Project. You can also, as always, donate to Planned Parenthood here and NARAL here. All of their work is about to be more important than ever.

"We're going to resist this," Rodriguez told me, her voice cracking. "It's really powerful work. It's really critical work. And even when things are dark and sad, it's not something we give up on."