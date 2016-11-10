Cities Will Lead the Resistance

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray:

"Seattle will remain a city guided by the values of equality, inclusion, and openeness. Wi will continue to support women, we will welcome as neighbors our Muslim brothers and sisters, and tomorrow Black Lives will still matter."

Seattle will remain a sanctuary city, Murray pledged, even if it means losing federal funding. We will not betray people of color, immigrants (documented or undocumented), religious minorites, queers or any of our friends, neighbors, coworkers for federal money.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges:

To those of you who work afraid and more vulnerable to a President who has pledged to attack you: I stand with you, your city stands with you, and we will find a way through. To my Muslim, Mexican, immigrant, indigenous, LGBTQ, low-income, of-color, women, Jewish and other friends: you are not alone, I and allies stand strong with you, we will create more and better allies, and we will find a path forward. Together.... We must continue, as always, to take a stand against what is coming, to fight for and with people against the meanness that is upon us. We must continue, as always, to stand for what is best in us as people—helping rather than hindering, inclusion rather than division. The first order of business, however, is to grieve, to rage, to confess confusion, to shake with fear. Only when we let ourselves feel fully do we free our minds enough to think clearly about what is next. Then we get to remember that we have one another, we know how to organize, and we know how to stand up, dust off, and take the next step. Together.

Cities—which Clinton won (along with the popular vote)—will lead the resistance to Trump, Trumpism, and the Trump administration. Mayors must stand up to Trump, as Murray and Hodges have pledged to do. If they don't, voters can and will replace then with leaders who will.