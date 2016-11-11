Guest Editorial: A Rape Survivor’s Open Letter to the President-Elect

The author, Linda Dahlstrom Anderson, is a writer and editor in Seattle. Follow her on Twitter at @Linda_Dahlstrom

Mr. Trump,

Since the election, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and you have all called for us to pull together and to find unity. I believe we will because, like Hillary, I still believe in this country.

But now, I also need to say that we see you. We heard the way you talked about assaulting women. We heard you threaten to sue those who dared come forward to say you’d done exactly that to them. We’ve seen you bully and belittle anyone who defied you.

And our eyes our open. We are watching. We are watching you. And we are watching out for each other. We are not victims. We are strong and we are mighty.

Since you won the election, many are afraid. Years ago, I was attacked by a man who also thought he could simply take what he wanted. In the past few days, I’ve heard from younger survivors terrified that rape culture is now in the highest office. To them, I say there is army of us who are here for you. There is fear that, even more than now, violence against women will prevail. There is a fear that it will become even more permissible and those who commit assault will feel empowered.

My social media feeds are full of posts from my gay friends who are afraid you will take their children and end their marriages and black friends reeling that a country elected a candidate supported by the KKK.

I am here to say that we will not stand for it.

Wednesday morning, I had to tell my 9-year-old son you’d won the election. And then I told him we have a job to do that is more important than ever. Our job is to stand up for what’s right. To stand up for those who don’t have a voice and for those who are threatened. Today, I am standing with other survivors of sexual assault. I am standing with people of color. I am standing with immigrants, documented or undocumented. I am standing with people of all faiths. I am standing with those who are gay. I am standing with those who are transgender.

A strong and wise friend, whose bisexual son died after being the victim of a hate crime, wrote that we need to move forward with love and passion and compassion. All around the country, people are finding ways to put that into action.

On Wednesday, Ijeoma Oluo recorded a Facebook Live video titled “Now what?” where she told us, “We have an opportunity now because we are all focused we are all paying attention. ... We need to do something with this frustration and anger and fear. We need to do something and we need to put it toward something positive and righteous and work toward real change. …”

We are here and we are mighty. We are standing against racism, homophobia, xenophobia and misogyny. We are marshalling our forces and we are working for inclusion. We are watching for each other. And we are watching you.

Now that you are going to be our president, I want you to find a way to bring unity to the country. I want you to abandon your platform of hate and isolation. You promised in your acceptance speech to be a president for all Americans. Please find a way to create a country where people do not have to be afraid to be who they are. I know you can do it. And meanwhile, we will be here, fighting to make this country safe for everyone—with or without you.