Resist Trump By Supporting These Crucial Organizations

Ramon Dompor

With an impending Trump presidency, we are looking at four years of an administration that seems likely to threaten the health, safety, and security of women, the LGBTQ community, people of color, and immigrants, as well as the long-term health of our planet.

So where do we go from here? Expect the worst and mobilize to fight back. Here's how you can donate your time and money in the Seattle area to help people and causes who will be most affected by Trump.

For civil rights and social justice:

• American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Washington for defending and expanding civil liberties and civil rights.

• Human Rights Campaign (HRC) in Seattle fighting for equality for LGBTQ Americans.

• Seattle and King County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for equality of rights for all persons and to eliminate race based discrimination.

• King County Civil Rights Commission for raising awareness on civil rights issues in King County.

• Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Seattle is a civil liberties group that defends and empowers American Muslims.

• Black Lives Matter Seattle for fighting anti-Black racism and affirming Black lives.

• The International Refugee Assistance Project, which has a local chapter at Seattle University and trains lawyers on immigration law and refugee advocacy.

For survivors of sexual assault:

• Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) runs the National Sexual Assault Hotline and works with local sexual assault service providers.

• Abused Deaf Women's Advocacy Services (ADWAS) is one of the local partners of the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC), and is located in East Seattle.

• Faith Trust Institute is another partner of NSVRC, and is located in Seattle.

For the LGBTQ community:

• Gay City is Seattle's LGBTQ center, and provides resources on health and community.

• Equal Rights Washington is a LGBTQ advocacy and community outreach group.

Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLADD) is about awareness and acceptance of LGBTQ people through portrayal in the media.

• Gender Justice League for trans rights and activism.

For ending police violence:

• Campaign Zero for ending deaths caused by police.

• Injustice Boycott to pressure the government to take action on police violence.

For supporting food banks:

• Northwest Harvest is Washington's statewide food bank, and has a warehouse in Kent.

• Pike Market Food Bank serves the Pike Place Market and downtown

For supporting the homeless:

• YouthCare, which helps support homeless youth.

• The Coalition on Homelessness works to advance solutions and works for legislation to help combat homelessness.

• Downtown for Emergency Service Center provides services, treatment, and housing for the homeless.

• United Way of King County which helps provide services, works with outreach workers, and connect homeless to jobs.

For the fight against climate change:

• Earthshare Washington is an organization that connects you with worthwhile environmental and conservation organizations.

• Audubon Washington is about protecting birds and the habitats they live in.

• Center for Environmental Law and Policy works to protect water in Washington state.

• Climate Solutions specializes in presenting solutions to global warming and pushes for action.

Heidi Groover on how to support reproductive rights:

• To support all the work the National Network of Abortion Funds does, give here.

• If you want to direct your gift specifically toward paying for abortions in some of the southern states where access is most difficult, donate to the Dr. Willie Parker Fund.

• To support people seeking abortions in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska, donate to or volunteer for the CAIR Project.

• You can also, as always, donate to Planned Parenthood here and NARAL here.

Sydney Brownstone wrote about how to help people that face hate crimes and possible deportation:

• OneAmerica, an organization formed after 9/11 to respond to increased reports of hate crimes targeting Arabs, Muslims, and South Asians. Now the organization also plays a leading role in fighting for immigrant justice in eastern Washington.

• El Centro de la Raza, a local social justice powerhouse for Seattle's Latino community.

• Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, a legal services group that helps immigrants in Washington State. According to NWIRP's mission statement: "Without appropriate legal assistance, the men, women and children served by NWIRP may be less likely to obtain legal immigration status, and more likely to be returned to a country where they face ill treatment, torture, or even death."

• 21 Progress, a local social justice organization dedicated to cultivating youth leadership from immigrant communities.

Stay up to date on organized anti-Trump efforts in the community with our resistance and rallies calendar.



We will be keeping this post updated. If there's a Seattle organization you think belongs on this list, let us know in the comments.