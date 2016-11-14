Local Publisher Mount Analogue Wants to Print Your Political Pamphlets

Attn all clear-eyed political thinkers, 'zine-inclined scribblers, and shadow puppeteers: Submit to Mount Analogue Mount Analogue

Mount Analogue is a burgeoning publishing outfit / art gallery located in Georgetown. Their call for political pamphlets is specifically open to "the LGBTQ community, to womxn, to minorities, to immigrants, to those with disabilities, and to those who experience oppression at the hands of our white supremacist patriarchal society." Submit here.

Founder Colleen Louise Barry said they'll print 100 of each pamphlet they accept to start, and then continue to print on demand. "We plan to distribute these guerilla-style, leaving them in high-traffic places around Seattle, including news stands, cafes, zine libraries, book stores, galleries," she said. You'll also be able to download the pamphlets on Mount Analogue's website once they're available.

The legacy of influential political pamphleteering has strong roots in New England, and, of course, zine culture in the PNW played a large part in mobilizing/motivating/documenting riot grrrl and anarchist movements in this region. A quick review of Mount Analogue's origins and aesthetics reveals a small organization with a foot in both of those worlds.

UMass-Amherst graduated Barry with a master's degree in fine arts, and she used to be the managing editor for Slope Editions, a solid poetry press that's published writers such as Jenny Boully, Matt Hart, and our very own Amaranth Borsuk. No surprise then that many of MA's artists have western Mass connections, and thus no surprise that the aesthetic leans tweedy, homespun-hip with an edge of witchery and progressive politics.

Through Mount Analogue, Barry hosts and facilitates connections between artists working with all kinds of media. Last spring I attended a poetry and comics reading / art show that featured poets, comics, and poets who draw comics. Chillvibes dominated: $2 Rainier in a cooler, limited edition ephemera for sale on the tables, art on the walls, and poets reading in the corner. The place seemed full of the youthful, semi-pro energy that enlivens Seattle's literary and artistic scenes.

Their website features a smattering of digital projects, including a poetry podcast, a visual art series called "Conversations with Women," and a "semi-regular comics column" currently showcasing John Michael Frank's painfully funny single-panel work.

In general, the work they publish is substantive, thoughtful, and worth your time. If writing political pamphlets is the way you channel your rage, intelligence, and artistry, then you'd do well to send them your stuff.