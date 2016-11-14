Students walk out of Garfield High School Monday afternoon, part of a city-wide student protest.
Students walk out of Garfield High School Monday afternoon, part of a city-wide student protest. Jen Graves

Seattle area students are protesting President-Elect Donald Trump by walking out of classrooms this afternoon. One protest will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Cal Anderson park and the other will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Westlake park, according to the Seattle Times. Two of The Stranger's reporters will be covering the ongoing event.

Follow Ana Sofia Knauf and Sydney Brownstone on twitter for live updates.







Jen Graves was at Garfield High School earlier today as students left the building in protest.

