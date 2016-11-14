Seattle Students Walk Out of Classrooms in Protest of Trump

Students walk out of Garfield High School Monday afternoon, part of a city-wide student protest. Jen Graves

Seattle area students are protesting President-Elect Donald Trump by walking out of classrooms this afternoon. One protest will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Cal Anderson park and the other will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Westlake park, according to the Seattle Times. Two of The Stranger's reporters will be covering the ongoing event.

Student leading anti-Trump rally on Capitol Hill: "When we say we're not for Trump, we are not saying we are for Hillary." pic.twitter.com/axmQOdgW9C

— Ansel Herz (@Ansel) November 14, 2016

In case you need proof that the youth are our future. pic.twitter.com/lkr3tFZ1ru

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) November 14, 2016

"Don't yield against misfortunes, but go against them with dignity" pic.twitter.com/byt3pMGC1k

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) November 14, 2016

LIVE on #Periscope: Protest at Cal Anderson Park https://t.co/K2z00paasL

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) November 14, 2016

.@mudede saw his daughter out protesting. "I'm just so proud of her. She's 15!" Seriously precious moment.

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) November 14, 2016

Protesters are passing by our offices now. Chanting #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/OrX0XBhrco

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) November 14, 2016

Jen Graves was at Garfield High School earlier today as students left the building in protest.

Students stream out of Seattle's Garfield High School Jen Graves

Garfield students hold anti-Trump signs Jen Graves