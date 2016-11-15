Voices from the Protests: Students Rally Against Trump's Hate in Capitol Hill

Falisha Samuels, 15

Garfield High School

Tell me about some of your biggest fears around a Trump presidency.

I think that when Trump was elected we all kind of knew that some people in America did hold this hate inside of them, but it's kind of scary that this many people in America feel this way. There are so many people in our community who are of color, who are part of the LGBTQ community, who are immigrants who come here and they contribute so much to our society in great ways. And then people just devalue that by supporting this sexist, misogynistic... He's literally had allegations of rape, and it's just sad.

Has the election changed the way you think about your future at all?

To be honest, my parents have always raised me knowing that there are people like that out there, but I just kind of have to push past it because I can't let people choose my fate for me. No matter if someone hateful is in office, I can still be my best and I can still do stuff. It's still sad, because even though you know there are people like that, you have hope, and it's kind of wrecked when you see stuff like this happen.

What do you want to do after high school?

At this point in my life, I want to go to college abroad and study. I want to get out of America and see new stuff. I want to travel and spread positivity and major in social justice. I just want to be happy with my life, to be honest.

Yasmeen, 17

Franklin High School

Tell me about some of your biggest fears around a Trump presidency.

My biggest fears right now are my friends and family getting deported. No one knows when they're going to get deported. I won't be prepared for it.

Did the election results change how you felt about your own future?

Donald Trump did say a few things about Mexican-Americans, like he's going to take away their rights, that we shouldn't have the same rights as other Americans, even though we were born here. I'm afraid to walk down the street and get targeted by someone who is a Trump supporter or who doesn't have the same views as me.

Has that happened to you?

Not yet, and I'm lucky that I haven't experienced that yet. But I know some of my fellow classmates have been targeted already, and honestly it's sad to see that this is happening in a very liberal city.

What do you want to do after high school?

After high school, my hope is to go to college and go into law and justice, so I can be the voice of those who don't have papers here in the US.

Abdi, 17

Garfield High School

Tell me about some of your biggest fears around a Trump presidency.

The fact that he was the final choice for the Republican side and that he has no experience whatsoever. And the fact that America chose a president who isn't qualified.

Do you have any fears about people you know, your family?

Yes. My family, they personally are scared that they might be deported. I'm a Muslim, so he wants to go check every single mosque for terrorists. Being a Muslim is like being Black back in the 1900s. Because people assume that you're violent, that you're not educated, that you're just a streetbanger. But being a Muslim, everybody has different views of the religion. The Bible and the Qu'ran, take it back to the 1400s—it's meant for people then to understand it. Some people take it out of context, they don't understand it. The fact that Islam is treated like a terrorist religion, like it's radical, but I believe that it's peaceful.

Did the election results change how you thought about your own future?

It's going to make it harder for me to get into certain jobs, careers. They're going to have a different judgment of me because we have a president making Islamophobia a major, major part of his agenda.

Where do you find hope?

The fact that me getting this education can help me better understand the system and go against the system. Not in a radical way, but in getting everybody's views and perspectives across.

Aimee Lefkowicz (center), 14

Garfield High School

Tell me about some of your biggest fears around a Trump presidency.

Just having people, kids grow up having a president who believes in bullying his way to the top. Because that's what we're trying to teach our kids not to do. We're not trying to teach our kids to be racist and sexist. We have to teach our kids to be accepting to everyone who they talk to, and that's not who Trump is.

Was there a moment from his campaign that impacted you the most?

The thing about grabbing them by the pussy, that really hit me. Because I was like, what makes that okay? How is this man in the running? That can't be right.

What do you want to do after high school?

I want to be a performer and a singer. That would be my goal.

Here is a glimpse of what it was like at the protest yesterday. This was filmed for The Stranger by Ramon Dompor.