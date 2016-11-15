EMP Is Now the Museum of Popular Culture. That's MoPOP to You.

EMP (Experience Music Project) is rebranding as MoPOP, the Museum of Pop Culture. The new name takes effect on Saturday, November 19. In a press release, CEO and director Patty Isaacson Sabee announced that the 16-year-old institution will emphasize exhibitions dedicated to science fiction, fantasy, horror, fashion, sports, and video games. "MoPOP reflects our vision for curating, exploring, and supporting the creative works that shape and inspire our lives," Sabee said in the release. "While the name of the museum is evolving, our mission remains the same: to bring genuine human experience and perspective to pop culture through our exhibits, programs, and events that invite exploration and inspire creativity."

MoPOP founder Paul Allen said, “This new naming captures the evolution of the wide set of experiences the museum has come to offer." When asked if the name change was controversial among staffers, publicist Anita Woo said no, "because Museum of Pop Culture better reflects who we’ve become over the years, as we have broadened our exhibition and program content."

On Saturday, MoPOP will host a free, day-long festival to display all of the museum's facets and to "celebrate pop culture in all its diversity." The event will include access to all of MoPOP's galleries, plus live music, pop-culture games, and architectural tours.