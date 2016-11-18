"Mike Pence" Makes 46,000 Donations to Planned Parenthood

Mike Pence, Vice President-elect and "certifiable monster", is likely one of the biggest donors to Planned Parenthood right now, at least in name.

According to The Cut, "Mike Pence" has donated to Planned Parenthood 46,000 times since Trump was elected president—an effort by pro-choice supporters to stick it to our incoming, anti-choice VP. For each donation "Mike Pence" gives to Planned Parenthood, he will receive a thank-you note from the organization he hates.

This idea was widely shared on social media and a Savage Love reader wrote in to Savage Love to encourage more people to follow suit:

I'm heartsick about the election. Today I made a donation to Planned Parenthood. PP asked me if I wanted my donation to be in honor of anyone and noted they'll send a card to that person to let them know I've donated in their name. Why yes, I thought, I'd like to make my donation in honor of Mike Pence, vice president-elect. Until January 20, his address is 4600 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208. After January 20, his address will sadly be 1 Observatory Circle NW, Washington, DC 20008. If any of your readers are inclined to join me in honoring our VP-elect, they can donate at plannedparenthood.org.

Dan Savage added: