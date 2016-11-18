2016 Claims Another Good One: R.I.P. Sharon Jones

Sharon Lafaye Jones: May 4, 1956 - November 18, 2016 Jacob Blickenstaff

More bad news: Sharon Jones, the singer whose astonishing talent helped usher in a revival of classic-styled soul music over the past decade, died today after a long, and well-publicized battle with pancreatic cancer. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to The Lustgarten Foundation, James Brown Family Foundation, and/or Little Kids Rock.

Fans of Miss Jones will undoubtedly have their own favorite Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings numbers upon hearing this sad news, but to hear her speak for herself about the ordeal of battling the disease, you might consider checking out this excellent interview from July, 2016 with her and some of her bandmates on NPR.

The Stranger first profiled Miss Jones in this excellent 2005 interview by our good friend Kurt B. Reighley, who may feel moved to spin a bit of her work at his final Tiny Tea Dance this Sunday at Pony.