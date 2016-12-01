Jesus Saves...

Jesus couldn't be bothered to save your home, your business, your forest, or the lives of your family members, friends, and neighbors. But Jesus did save himself:

The pictures coming out of the Gatlinburg, Tennessee, wildfires are just devastating. Acres of woodland blackened. Row upon row of homes and businesses reduced to ashes. But a TV crew with CNN affiliate WVLT spotted something of a miracle amid all that destruction. On Wednesday, reporter Kelsey Leyrer and her team captured footage of what they saw at a house out in Sevier County. It was a statue of Jesus—covered with soot and ashes, but still standing. It was the only thing left after the home burned to the ground.

Jesus also saved that cinderblock wall right behind him. Get yourself a concrete mom and maybe he'll save her next time.