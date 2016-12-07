More Buyouts and Possible Layoffs Are Coming to the Seattle Times

"We are into the bone," says one Seattle Times staffer. "Every cut means news won't get covered." The Stranger

In what has become a grim holiday tradition, the Seattle Times told staffers today it is offering buyouts ahead of expected layoffs.

It's unclear how many positions will be cut and how many of those will be in the newsroom. In a memo to staff today, Times Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alan Fisco said the paper will offer "unaffiliated employees in certain departments" buyouts over the next week and a half. (Read the full memo at the bottom of this post.)

After buyouts, the paper will determine how many layoffs are necessary. After a similar process last year, 15 Times staffers, including some who had worked there for decades, left the paper.

One staffer on the Times metro desk told The Stranger today that more than a dozen people could be laid off. "We are into the bone," the staffer said. "Every cut means news won't get covered. I question how we can do it."

In the memo, Fisco wrote that the Times is "forced to join the rest of the industry in adjusting to ever-lower advertising revenue. Industry advertising trends worsened in the second half of the year nationally. This trend is anticipated to continue for 2017."

"On the bright side," Fisco added, "we continue to grow subscriber revenue which is key to the future. Unfortunately, the increases aren’t sufficient to offset structural advertising losses."

Here's the full memo sent to staff today: