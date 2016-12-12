I don't know how you're dealing with the darkness this election ushered in, but something changed in me when I was looking through this extraordinary photo essay about a family in South Park. Something about this mom's love and creativity, and this dad's warmth and gregariousness, and the precious individuality of each of the kids, and the ways they have been supporting each other—I don't know how to explain it, but I started tearing up at my desk.
As explained at the top of the photo essay, the project came about after the photographer, Ted Zee, captured the mom and her two kids at an MLK Day rally last January. He didn't know them at the time. Here's that first image of them he took:
Over time, the photographer saw many other sides of this family, before and after the election. He got the kids to open up, too. They will surprise you. Make sure to read the captions off to the side—they add other dimensions.
You can see more of photographer Ted Zee's work here.