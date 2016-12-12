Tim Burgess Will Not Seek Reelection Next Year

Tim Burgess has been on the Seattle City Council since 2007. City of Seattle

The Seattle Times has the news:

Seattle City Councilmember Tim Burgess has decided to not seek a fourth term next year. The former radio reporter and police officer, who ran for mayor in 2013, said he made the choice after talking with his wife last week during a work trip to Germany. “It’s time for somebody else to step in,” Burgess said. “I will have had 10 years on the council. I was elected three times. It’s time to move on.”

Here's more from Burgess about why he's not running.

Burgess has been coy about seeking reelection in recent months, registering to run but telling reporters he was waiting to talk it over with his family before making a final decision. He was elected last year to a citywide council seat, one of two citywide seats in Seattle's new hybrid districted council system.

Late last month, tenant advocate Jon Grant, who ran against Burgess last year, jumped in again for the 2017 race. He's hoping to take advantage of the city's brand new public campaign financing system in order to make his race more viable this year than last. With Burgess out and a newly open seat, expect tons more people to jump into this race.