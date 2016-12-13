People in Besieged Aleppo Are Filming What Could Be Their Last Messages to the World

From The Morning News digest...

The messages are circulating all over social media — and for good reason. The city is under heavy bombardment from Syrian President Bashar Assad and leaving unimaginable destruction and "streets are littered with carnage. The White Helmets, who are a volunteer rescue organization, say they can't give a body count anymore," reports NPR's Alice Fordham.

UNICEF says it has received reports of unaccompanied children trapped in a building in eastern Aleppo that is currently under fire, The Associated Press reports. A spokesman for the U.N. human rights office says it has received reports of regime forces killing at least 82 civilians "on the spot" in east Aleppo, including women and children. Jens Laerke, of the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, described a "complete meltdown of humanity" in Aleppo.

Turkey is in talks with Russia to end the violence. From The Guardian: