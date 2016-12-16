Pickathon Starlight Series, Episode 3: Ezra Furman

Heather Binns

We've got a new Pickathon video for you, coming from our ongoing Starlight Series, which you can find exclusively on The Stranger and Portland Mercury sites. In this episode, Ezra Furman and the Boyfriends offer up a mean rendition of "Lousy Connection," complete with doo-wop harmonies and saxophone. Mapping out a previously uncharted territory located somewhere between Born to Run, Aladdin Sane, and Kurt Cobain in drag, Furman has composed a veritable pop nugget that would sound great in any decade since the '50s, but makes the most sense in our current one.



"Lousy Connection" comes from Furman's 2015 album Perpetual Motion People, and they're coming back to Portland on February 4 for the Sabertooth Micro Fest at the Crystal Ballroom. This video, part of Pickathon's 2016-2017 season, was made possible by Lagunitas Brewing Company. If you've missed past episodes of the Starlight Series so far, click here and here.