The Morning News: Mukilteo Shooter Pleads Guilty to Three Counts of Murder, State Attorney General Still Pushing for Assault Weapon Ban

The Mukilteo community mourned three teens senselessly killed in July. HG

Mukilteo Shooter Pleads Guilty to Killing Three: On July 30, 19-year-old Allen Ivanov opened fire at a house party after seeing his ex-girlfriend, Anna Bui, with another man. He shot four people, killing Bui, Jake Long, and Jordan Ebner and wounding Will Kramer with a rifle he'd purchased a week prior. During a Snohomish County Superior Court hearing on Monday, Ivanov pleaded guilty to the three murders, "reportedly one day before a prosecutor was to announce whether to seek the death penalty against him," Jessica Lee reports for The Seattle Times.

State Attorney General Prepares to Fight "Uphill Battle" to Pass Assault Weapons Ban: Bob Ferguson, who was recently re-elected state attorney general, told KING 5: "I’m under no illusion. ... It’s going to be a challenge. That said, I’m committed to proposing this every legislative session until it does pass.” Ferguson proposed the ban in September, citing the Mukilteo shooting. The gun lobby responded as expected: "What we need to ban are assault politicians, not commonly-owned firearms,” Alan Gottlieb, founder of the Second Amendment Foundation, told the news station.

The Number of People Killed by Guns in 2016: 14,404, reports the Gun Violence Archive.

More Job Cuts Ahead for Boeing in 2017: What a way to begin the new year. Citing fewer sales, the aerospace company announced it would begin a new round of layoffs in the coming year. The company, which is Washington's largest private employer, "did not specify how many jobs will be cut or in what roles. Some reductions are likely for the workforce in Everett, where [777 jets are] assembled," Paige Browning reports for KUOW.

Man Fatally Shot in Tacoma: Two men in their 20s who both had guns got into an argument inside a convenience store and one was shot. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital while the other man was detained by police, The News Tribune reports.

Man Falls from Tukwila Light Rail Platform: He slipped and fell about 50 feet after climbing up the platform's railing along the edge of the elevated platform. Witnesses told KOMO that he was seriously injured. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Washington Declared a "Hate-Free" State: Congresswoman-elect and Governor Jay Inslee made the declaration on Monday during a press conference. Activists who showed up at the event to protest a new youth jail called on King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray to oppose granting a master use permit to rebuild the current facility in First Hill. A new youth detention center runs directly against the "hate-free" state mission, said Nikkita Oliver, local poet, lawyer, and activist.

The Protesters Briefly Met with Constantine After the Conference:

If You Give Nothing Else This Holiday Season, Consider Donating This: Blood! "Though a majority of the nation is facing freezing temperatures and harsh weather, hospital patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions – no matter the weather outside," writes the American Red Cross in a press release. Find a blood drive near you here. You can also find donation programs through Puget Sound-based Bloodworks Northwest here.

Electoral College Picks Trump for President: Yup. Here's how it went down in Washington State and here's what happened nationally.