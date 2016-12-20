Seattle Arts Leaders to Ed Murray: Work With DIY Spaces to Make Them Safer

Via oaklandghostship.com

In response to the deadly fire in Oakland's Ghost Ship venue earlier this month, Seattle Arts Commission—in conjunction with the Seattle Music Commission, Capitol Hill Arts District, and the Historic Central Area Arts & Culture District—have written a letter to Mayor Ed Murray advocating for the fire department to work with DIY venues to ensure they're up to code rather than shutting them down for safety inadequacies. This policy would counter a trend in other American cities, which have seen clampdowns on unofficial venues.

The coalition of Seattle arts champions, which includes S. Surface, John Roderick, Hollis Wong-Wear, and Tim Lennon, cited the necessity of underground, do it yourself spaces to maintain a vital arts scene, as well as the need for affordable rents to nurture such events, which are often the only performance outlets for marginalized sectors of the population. The letter emphasized that safety is important, of course, but evicting tenants who run these loci of artistic activity is a destructive strategy—what the group calls "the violence of displacement."

