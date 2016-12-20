#NoNewYouthJail protesters outside ed murrays home. some cars passing by honking in support pic.twitter.com/me6IbwWFUJ
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) December 21, 2016
A group of activists is currently gathered outside Ed Murray's house to put pressure on the mayor to deny a master use permit to begin building a new juvenile detention center, which would replace a the current juvie (described as "toxic, cramped, and falling apart").
small group of bike cops here pic.twitter.com/u2H5ydS3Zx
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) December 21, 2016
Michael Moniyhan leading chants: "Invest in education not kids incarceration" #NoNewYouthJail pic.twitter.com/AeLcaP5tVy
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) December 21, 2016
#nonewyouthjail pic.twitter.com/vKv8KimDzv
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) December 21, 2016
More #nonewyouthjail action promised today at 4 pm. And here's the holiday card they just sent out: pic.twitter.com/O4P6zXLqL6
— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) December 20, 2016