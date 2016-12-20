There Is a Protest Against a New Youth Jail Outside Ed Murray's House Right Now

#NoNewYouthJail protesters outside ed murrays home. some cars passing by honking in support pic.twitter.com/me6IbwWFUJ

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) December 21, 2016

A group of activists is currently gathered outside Ed Murray's house to put pressure on the mayor to deny a master use permit to begin building a new juvenile detention center, which would replace a the current juvie (described as "toxic, cramped, and falling apart").

Follow Ana Sofia Knauf on Twitter for updates on the #NoNewYouthJail protest.

small group of bike cops here pic.twitter.com/u2H5ydS3Zx

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) December 21, 2016

Michael Moniyhan leading chants: "Invest in education not kids incarceration" #NoNewYouthJail pic.twitter.com/AeLcaP5tVy

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) December 21, 2016