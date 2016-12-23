The Rockettes Inauguration Performance and Trump's Nuclear Arms Race are the Biggest News Stories This Morning

The Radio City Rockettes are the second act booked to play Trump's inauguration. (They're joining the Mormon Tonsil-Spackle Chore.) But they're not happy about it. In fact, they're appalled and some of the dancers would really rather not. But their union says they must: any Rockette that refuses to sing and dance for Trump—and presumably refuses to let Trump roam around their dressing room ogling them before the show—will be fired, says the union.

America's most trusted news source (Teen Vogue*) says...

The announcement of the Rockettes's appearance at the inauguration came after many other celebrities and artists have declined invitations to perform, such as Celine Dion, Elton John, and literally every single marching band at Washington D.C. public high schools.... Many have pointed out the cruel ironic nature of essentially forcing women to perform for a man who has, among other things, bragged about sexual assault. The Wrap talked to an individual who worked for the Rockettes who explained, "Forcing dozens of women to go and perform for this man is without a question going to be problematic."

Oh, hey! It looks like someone in the Rockettes read my Slog post about not playing TrumpCity:

UPDATE: No unwilling Rockette will be forced to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration.

And in Trump news of almost—ALMOST—equal importance...

Orange Julius Caesar tweeted something alarmingly stupid/stupidly alarming about nukes (we need more of 'em). His aides attempted to walk that back, claiming the president-elect didn't mean what the president-elect, you know, just fucking said tweeted. Trump went on MSNBC's Morning Joe today and said, nope, I really fucking meant it and if expanding our nuclear arsenal kicks off a new arms race... BRING IT.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sowed more doubt about his position on nuclear proliferation on Friday, reportedly welcoming an arms race even as his spokesman insisted that an atomic weapons build-up was not likely to happen. Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, caused alarm on Thursday on Twitter, saying the United States "must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes." On Friday, he had an off-air phone conversation about the tweet with MSNBC TV host Mika Brzezinski, who said Trump told her: "Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all."

The hosts of Morning Joe were wearing their Christmas PJs when they announced a new nuclear arms race this morning...

...because of course they were. Happy Holidays, everybody! Merry Christmas, everybody!

And this just in: hours after sending Donald Trump this adorable mash note, Russian president Vladimir Putin went on Russian TV to say OH, YEAH?!? BRING IT!!! Putin wants everyone to know that Russia has plenty of nukes and their nukes can pierce any defense shield we try to put up.

If you're under 45ish you've probably never seen The Day After, the star-studded 1983 ABC television movie about a wee nuclear war. (JoBeth Williams! Steve Guttenberg! John Lithgow!) It scared the shit out of the 100,000,000 Americans who watched it the night it aired. Donald Trump is going to be sworn in as president in 658 hours. You can kill two of those hours and change by watching this classic television movie...

* That was not a sarcasm.