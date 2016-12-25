BBC reports that George Michael, a singer whose moment in the pop sun was the 1980s, and who returns to the airwaves during the holiday season with the lovely Wham! tune "Last Christmas," is dead. "Father Figure" is the best tune of his solo career. He entered the world 53 years ago. Entered fame in 1981 with "Wham Rap!". 2016 aint over yet.
George Michael Is Dead
