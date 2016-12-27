Carrie Fisher

Dead.

Fisher was interviewed on NPR's Fresh Air late last month about the release of the diary she kept during the making of the first Star Wars. She was 18. She had an affair with one of her co-stars. You'll never guess which. It's a great interview—you can listen here. And Fisher was terrific as Rob Delaney's "heinous mother" in the hilarious British sitcom Catastrophe. If you haven't already watched Catastrophe (or even if you have), it makes a great holiday binge. Watch here. (Fucking 2016. Can someone please move Liza Minnelli, Stephen Sondheim, and Angela Lansbury to a secret, undisclosed location until January 1st?)