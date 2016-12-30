If You Love Your Teen Daughter and Your Country, Subscribe to Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue is on a roll and keeps reminding us that resistance is not only fluid, that it can come from any direction, but the less expected is its source, the more powerful its social impact. What will Teen Vogue have none of? What is it resisting? Our racist and sexist president-elect Donald Trump. The magazine is speaking no longer to a generation with a large section that will vote for the first time in 2020, but to everyone who cares about the future of our young ones, male or female or trans.

Listen to the unapologetically direct language that Teen Vogue uses in a new post about the month-and-a-half-long bullying and harassment endured by Mexican-American teens who exposed on social media the raw racism of fellow students at a Michigan middle school:



After a young middle school student filmed a horrifying scene of a cafeteria full of peers chanting "Build a wall!" following Trump's election, she's finally speaking out about the additional bullying and harassment she endured the month and a half after her video went viral. Shortly after Donald Trump's election in November, 12-year-old Josie Ramon, who identifies as Mexican-American, was eating lunch with other Hispanic students at Royal Oak Middle School when she overheard students all over the cafeteria yelling, "Build a wall!" The slogan was one of President-elect Trump's earliest campaign promises, where he claimed he was going to drive undocumented Mexican immigrants out of the U.S. and have Mexico itself build a wall on the border and pay for its construction. Not only is the logistical nature of the $25 billion project virtually impossible, but it is also racist.

That's what I'm talking about. The Teen Vogue writer, Lily Herman, is doing something that the mainstream media is mostly avoiding: saying it like it is. The plan to build a wall is impractical and racist, and the man who peddled the idea during the presidential race, and won 63 million votes, is a racist and a liar. This is a fact. And if you do not state this and other such facts directly, you are participating in the lies and racism. The rest of the post keeps the heat up.

I'm the father of a 15-year-old girl. I want what's best for her. She is getting a subscription to this teen mag.