Three People Killed in Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

#BREAKING UPDATE: 3 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport. WATCH live coverage now on NBC 6 and here: https://t.co/BUdADBrWRq pic.twitter.com/8LX6OmZ54U

— NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) January 6, 2017



A gunman opened fire inside Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, shooting at least nine people. Three people were killed in the shooting, NBC reports.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer was there at the time of the shooting.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am.

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017



"The Fort Lauderdale airport tweeted the incident occurred at a baggage claim inside Terminal 2. Passengers and workers were evacuated onto a tarmac," NBC reports.

The shooter is now in police custody, law enforcement officers told the news station.

This is a developing story. We will add updates to this post.