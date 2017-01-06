A gunman opened fire inside Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, shooting at least nine people. Three people were killed in the shooting, NBC reports.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer was there at the time of the shooting.



"The Fort Lauderdale airport tweeted the incident occurred at a baggage claim inside Terminal 2. Passengers and workers were evacuated onto a tarmac," NBC reports.

The shooter is now in police custody, law enforcement officers told the news station.

This is a developing story. We will add updates to this post.