Tonight: The Stranger Live-Blogs the 2017 Golden Globes

Mahershala Ali received a Golden Globe nomination for his role as "Juan" in Barry Jenkins's Moonlight

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association kicks off red carpet season tonight with the Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. Leading the pack with seven nods is La La Land, a musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone—both of whom received nominations. Moonlight will contend in six categories, including best picture (drama), best director for Barry Jenkins and acting nods for Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris. Read the full list of nominations here.

Follow our live Slog of the proceedings, with commentary from Stranger film editor Charles Mudede, along with Tricia Romano and Leilani Polk, beginning at 5 pm. (Watch on the awards NBC.)

Jennifer Campbell and our America's Next Top Model recapper Chase Burns will live Slog the red carpet coverage, beginning at 4 pm. (Red carpet coverage airs on E!, NBC and or on the Golden Globes Twitter live stream.)

See you back here tonight!