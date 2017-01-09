Today, in Things Donald Trump Is Wrong About

Here are just a few things the incoming Bait-Taker in Chief has been incorrect about, failed to fact-check, or just straight-up lied about in recent days:

• The intelligence community's report on Russian hacking, which the Douchebag-Elect claims showed "there was absolutely no evidence that hacking affected the election results": The report actually made no such conclusion.

• Mexico, which he claims will pay for the wall "later!": It actually won't.

• Chuck Schumer, who he claims is a "clown": Chuck Schumer (D-New York) is actually the Senate Minority Leader.

• Whether or not he was mocking a disabled reporter that one time: He actually was.

• D.C. dress shops: Not actually sold out.

• Meryl Streep: Not actually overrated.

This is only a tiny smattering of plentiful ridiculous, baseless statements emitted by the incoming cheese stain on President Obama's desk. It's enough to make one long for the GOP's "Is our children learning?" days. I would gladly take Bushisms over this garbage.

Anyway, Hillary Clinton attended the final performance of The Color Purple on Broadway, in Trump's home city of New York over the weekend. She received a standing ovation.