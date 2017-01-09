Neumos Is Closed Until February 23 as It Undergoes a Remodel

Neumos—one of Seattle's most important music venues for touring and local acts—is undergoing a remodel and will be closed until February 23. Barboza, which is in the space below Neumos, remains open. Moe Bar has been shuttered and will be relaunched with a new concept—details tba—when Neumos re-opens, according to co-owner Jason Lajeunesse.

Lajeunesse said in an email interview that after 12 years of operating, he and fellow owners Steven Severin and Mike Meckling decided that Neumos—which he said is one of the few independent live music venues of its size left on the West Coast—needed "a refresh and an upgrade."

"We are independent promoters of local, emerging and internationally recognized artists. In our industry we are constantly competing in an arena being taken over by national corporations, large mergers, and out-of-city or -state promoters," he continued. "With another decade of business in front of us, we wanted to protect and invest in the legacy Neumos has been working hard to build."

Neumos' layout won't change, but there will be "a full systems and facility upgrade," including bars, stage, PA, lights, bathrooms, and air conditioning, Lajeunesse explained.

"As a locally owned and operated concert venue for the last 12 years, dating back to original Moe 20-plus years ago, we have been very fortunate to receive such wonderful support from both the artists we present and the fans who come to see them," Lajeunesse said. "As such we felt it time to upgrade the facility to create a better experience for all who support us for the next 10."

Neumos returns to action February 24 with the Hippo Campus and Magic City Hippies show.