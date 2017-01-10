Josh Feit Is Leaving PubliCola to Write Speeches for Mayor Ed Murray

Mayor Ed Murray is getting a new speechwriter. City of Seattle

Longtime Seattle journalist Josh Feit is leaving his job as politics editor at Seattle Met to become a speechwriter for Mayor Ed Murray.

Feit worked as news editor at The Stranger before founding the Met's politics blog, PubliCola, in 2009. An well-sourced and animated politics and transit wonk, Feit regularly breaks news on the site and can write a thousand-plus words about land use with the ease of few other reporters in the city.

He announced the news on the blog today, saying he's "excited to get to work helping the mayor of our deep blue American city articulate the alternative to Trump’s reactionary national agenda."