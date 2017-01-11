Savage Love Letter of the Day: A Germ-Phobe Couldn't Be Into Piss, Right?

Our president elect is disgusting for an incredible number of reasons, but his (alleged) proclivity for piss play is not one of then. I'm not here to kink shame, merely curious: In his press conference today, after attacking the dossier about the Kremlin blackmailing him as "fake news." The PEOTUS also mentioned that he is a "germaphobe," presumably suggesting that as such he would never engage in the reported bed-soaking incident. Even though he's an incredible liar, this characterization actually squares with descriptions of the PEOTUS I have heard before, and also with some of his public behavior. For example, I think we were supposed to be disgusted at the thought that Megyn Kelly might be menstruating ("blood coming out of her... wherever"). He also tried to shame Hillary Clinton for using the bathroom during a debate. If, in this rare case, the PEOTUS is being truthful about his germaphobia, should we conclude that this would make him less likely to be interested in golden showers and water sports? Thanks For What You Do

Urine is sterile:

"URINE is sterile because it contains no living organisms, unless the person that produces is unlucky enough to have a urinary tract or bladder infection. There are less bacteria in urine than in tap water, for example. But drinking tap water is (generally) safe because it contains no toxic substances." — Dr. Peter Lund, School of Biological Sciences, University of Birmingham

Arousal trumps disgust:

If you think about it, sex is actually sort of disgusting, what with all the sweat, saliva, fluids and smells. So much so that a group of researchers from the Netherlands got to thinking, How do people enjoy sex at all? According to their small new study, people—at least women—may be able to get over the “ick” factor associated with sex by getting turned on. Sexual arousal overrides the natural disgust response, the researchers found, and allows women to willingly engage in behaviors that they might normally find repugnant.

So sterile urine isn't necessarily a mood-killer for a germaphobe, provided he's in the right mood, e.g. aroused. It stands to reason: people do all sorts of things in aroused states that would disgust them if they weren't turned on—from swallowing someone's spit to eating someone's ass to wallowing in someone's piss.

And saying someone—like our president-elect—couldn't possibly be into piss because that particular kink doesn't square with a known character trait and/or aspect of his public persona is like saying a hard-driving male CEO would never pay a dominatrix to tie him up, humiliate him, and shove two dozen needles through the head of his cock because he's such a powerful guy. Or saying a feminist would never wanna have her ass slapped or her hair pulled by a male sex partner. Or saying an out-and-proud gay man would never wanna be called a faggot by the dude fucking his ass. While most powerful CEOs aren't BDSM subs and most feminists aren't into having their asses slapped and their hair pulled and most out-and-proud gay men aren't into being called faggots when they're bottoming, TFWYD, enough of all three are for each to be a cliché.

Sexual play allows us to transgress, TFWYD. It allows us to transgress against social and sexual norms, against arbitrary or not-so-arbitrary taboos, and—most compellingly for some—against our public personas. Being the person we want others to perceive us as? That can be hard work, it can take sustained effort, and the thought of being the opposite—the groveling sub (not the CEO), the dirty slut (not the righteous feminist), the sniveling faggot (not the proud gay man)—is irresistibly arousing for some. (Best practice: transgress safely with other consenting adults who enjoy your sexual transgressions as much as you do.) So the fact that someone is a germaphobe isn't proof that he couldn't possibly be into piss—or unsterile kinks raunch or scat, for that matter.

And it's interesting that Trump denied being into piss at his presser today. Interesting and perhaps revealing, TFWYD, since Trump wasn't really accused of being into piss:

According to Source D, where s/he had been present, TRUMP's (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and Mrs. OBAMA (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a "golden showers" (urination) show in front of him.

Unless there's more—and that "included" could be a clue—Trump wasn't accused of enjoying piss for piss's sake. Audra Williams said it best:

OMG IT'S NOT A KINK IT'S A HATEUL OBSESSION WITH DISRESPECTING A BLACK PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY AT EVERY OPPORTUNITY. FOR CRYING OUT LOUD.

— Audra Williams (@audrawilliams) January 11, 2017

Finally, TFWYD, it's PEEOTUS now. And as for PEEOTUS's reaction to Hillary Clinton's taking a piss break: nothing disgusts someone who's into spit, ass, piss, etc., more than contemplating the spit, ass, piss, etc., of someone they find repulsive. A guy who loves rimming his boyfriend's hole is going to recoil at the thought of rimming, say, Bill O'Reilly's hole.



