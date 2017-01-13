Spread the Love: Now Accepting Submissions for Reader Valentines

Shutterstock.com

Perhaps you plan to wine and dine your Valentine's Day date at a fancy schmancy restaurant, have already pre-ordered a few dozen roses for the occasion, or maybe you've ran up the bill on your AmEx account for a big sparkly rock or bear skin rug. (The latter being a frequently searched term by folks in Washington Googling Valentine's Day related gifts last year.)

But there's another rather thoughtful (and FREE!) way to show your affection for that special someone: a good ol' fashioned (publicly stated, published in The Stranger) Reader Valentine.

The Stranger now accepting submissions for Reader Valentines to appear in our special Valentine's Day issue, which hits stands Wednesday, February 8. The deadline to get yours in is Monday, January 30, at 5 pm.

Check our guidelines and send your submission here.