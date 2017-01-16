Angela Merkel Is Now the Leader of the Free World

Orange Julius Caesar gave an interview to the Times of London and Bild this weekend... and, yeah, so much for the alliances and institutions that have kept the peace in Europe for seventy years. OJC is gonna burn it all down as a gift for his BFF from the KGB:

European leaders grappled with the jolting reality of President-elect Donald Trump’s skepticism of the European Union on Monday, saying they might have to stand without the United States at their side during the Trump presidency. The possibility of an unprecedented breach in transatlantic relations came after Trump—who embraced anti-E.U. insurgents during his campaign and following his victory—said in weekend remarks that the 28-nation European Union was bound for breakup and that he was indifferent to its fate. He also said NATO’s current configuration was “obsolete” even as he professed commitment to Europe’s defense... “We will cooperate with him on all levels, of course,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters in Berlin. But she said Europeans would need to take responsibility for themselves. “We Europeans have our destiny in our own hands,” she said.

Dear Angela: Please don't feel obligated to cooperate with Trump on any level. (And so long, Baltic States, it was nice to know you.)