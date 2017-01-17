Crowd At MLK Rally Boos Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Meanwhile in Spokane...

The crowd turned on local Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at the Spokane Convention Center on Monday. Thousands of people gathered at the rally before the planned march through downtown Spokane.... During the rally, attendees were heard booing McMorris Rodgers, yelling the word "liar" and chanting about saving healthcare. McMorris Rodgers has been vocal regarding her support of repealing "Obamacare."

Lots of the same white working class voters in Spokane who got health insurance under the ACA demonstrated their gratitude to Obama and the Dems by voting for Donald Trump and McMorris Rodgers, both of whom promised to destroy the ACA. Maybe Spokane's Trump-and-McMorris-Rodgers-backing/ACA-dependent voters didn't think Trump would actually repeal the ACA, like these idiots. What's that saying? Oh, right: Live and learn and lose your health insurance and die.

Also yesterday: Donald Trump made a promise that the Republicans in control of Congress aren't gonna wanna keep:

Trump is making some big promises: His insurance reform will cover more people and cost less money. "We're going to have insurance for everybody," Trump told The Washington Post. "There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can't pay for it, you don't get it. That's not going to happen with us... [They] can expect to have great health care. It will be in a much simplified form. Much less expensive and much better." Three senior GOP Hill sources working on health care legislation told CNN Tuesday that they don't know what Trump meant by the remark about insurance for "everyone", and they say they are frustrated that Trump is emphasizing the wrong thing. They want to be talking about lowering costs, not expanding coverage—which is what Democrats focus on.

Lowering costs only helps people who have insurance and/or enough cash on hand to pay for medical care. And fewer people will have health insurance if the GOP gets its way... and costs will go up. Take it away, CBO: