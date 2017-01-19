Savage Love Letter of the Day: Reader Advice Round-Up

Welcome to week three of Reader Advice Round-Up. Got some advice you wanna offer up to a Savage Love reader or Savage Lovecast listener? Or maybe you've got some advice for me? Send it over to mail@savagelove.net and we'll slog through it.

In response to my comments to (Not) ALWAYS:

I've been reading your column for years and know that you value consent and would never endorse anything that harms children or people who are vulnerable. Which is why I wanted to point out how the use of the words "Kiddie Porn" impacts me. When I was in preschool I survived involvement with a child sexual abuse crime ring. Those monsters made money off of selling images of myself and other children being raped and basically tortured. I will never know how many people saw what was done to me or if those images are still out there. It took years and years to heal the damage that they caused. I am thriving now, have a healthy marriage and sex life. I also work as a mental health therapist with sexual abuse survivors and am in good physical health—something many abuse survivors struggle with. But what happened still impacts me and when I hear the words "kiddie porn" I cringe because it feels so flippant and dismissive to the horrors that I went through. "Kiddie porn" is what those who get off on the images of children being sexually abused and raped call it. The term implies—whether you mean it to or not—that it is similar to legitimate pornography (which I don't have a problem with). To me, and other survivors that I know, the term "Kiddie Porn" is painful to hear and reminds us that the worst and most humiliating moments of our lives are floating around out there being watched by a myriad of individuals who get off on our pain and suffering. It also feels like those who use the term don't see what we went through as sexual abuse or rape. I know you have the influence to change how people talk about issues related to sexuality and for this reason I am imploring you to start referring to child pornography as "child sexual abuse images" or "child rape images." It doesn't roll off the tongue the way "kiddie porn" does—but maybe that's a good thing. Perhaps the rape and sexual exploitation of children is something that should only be referenced if we are able to acknowledge and honor the experience of the victims.

Another response to (Not) ALWAYS:

I love what you've done to bring sex terms like Pegging (yay) and Santorum (ugh) into our lexicon. As you know, Spank Bank is mostly use by men to describe something that they will think about later when masturbating. I would like to propose an alternate phrase for women to use; the Vulva Vault. Thoughts? Better suggestions?

And In response to my comments on urine sterility on the Savage Lovecast:

A few comments about urine sterility, discussed at the beginning of episode 534: • Urine itself is, in fact, sterile. The stream of urine, however, usually picks up some surface bacteria as it leaves the body, so the initial stream of urine generally has some skin bacteria in it. By mid-stream, any surface bacteria that was picked up has been washed clear and the urine coming out is once again sterile. • This is why the instructions for collecting a urine sample at the doctor's office (when looking for infection) include cleaning the urethral opening first and collecting the urine mid-steam. These two steps prevent the urine sample from being contaminated with bacteria from the urethral opening or skin/surface. • I'm a pediatrician and I collect a lot of kids' urine and culture it looking for bacteria. Cultures of urine always come back sterile in folks without UTIs, so long as the urine is collected properly. When it's not collected properly the culture grows bacteria ~1/3 of the time, and it's always the type of bacteria that lives on the surface. • The point of all this is that getting someone's urine on/in you is equivalent, at worst, to touching their urethral opening, but it's probably cleaner than that most of the time.

More thoughts on the piss stuff:

Your latest podcast (at least the piss stuff) was literally the stupidest, most pointless thing I've ever listened to. To put in perspective, I have an undergrad degree in journalism. I've heard the worst of the worst. Another victory for 4chan I suppose.

And in response to a caller on Episode 533 of the Savage Lovecast:

I have some suggestions for the lady last week who wanted some alternate words for pussy. Here's my short-list: cooch

coochie

quim

poonanny

poontang

box

magic box

clam

taco of love

oyster

the mystical eastern word "yoni"

cha-cha

chocha

cookie

twat

vagine

the promised land

and my personal favorite:

SNATCH. But remember ladies, whatever you decide to call it, join the march on Washington. We have to show the world and Orange Voldemort that women are watching. I can't make it to DC, but I will be attending my local march in NYC, carrying a sign that says, "THIS PUSSY GRABS BACK."

More thoughts on pussies:

The guy who called about the German word for pussy on the Savage Lovecast was wrong. The word he said does not exist. The German word for pussy is fotze. (PS: I am German and stingy so I am not calling to the US.)

More German for pussy with bonus Dutch for pussy:

Hi Dan, Nancy and the tech savvy at risk youth! I just heard the podcast with the suggestions for an alternative for pussy. Some guy said two words for pussy in German. Either someone fooled him or he lives in a place where they speak a weird kind of German. The German word for pussy is Muschi (it kinda rhymes) or Fotze (cunt, but very negative) you can say Schlitz (snatch) or Scheide (vagina) or Vagina which is pronounced differently. Of course you could add Mutter oder Mutti but you can also add that to pussy. You could just as easily say "Oh no the English word is mommy pussy!" which is similar nonsense. I like the word Muschi, but yoni is fine too. I'm Dutch and we say kut, poes (pussy/cat), muts (hat) and a lot of other things. We love diminuitives, so we also have kutje, poesje etc. When I was a teenager some girls said muts or kutje to each other when someone had been clumsy. (P.S. My sincere condolences on the orange idiot. When I went to work on the 9th of November (I work at an international graduate center) all my colleagues were shocked and in a state of mourning after the results came in. You are not alone. Hang in there!

And a final word from a literal pussy:

My cat Orange Julius takes offense at you calling Trump Orange Julius Caesar. Just an FYI.