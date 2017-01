Watch the Video: An Alternative Tour of Seattle with Charles Mudede

Close your earmarked copy of Fodor's, cancel your Ride the Ducks plans, and forget the Space Needle. Instead, take Charles Mudede's walking tour of the city, an altogether-better experience that is hidden in plain sight.

The tour, led by our film and philosophy writer, will take you to some of the best hidden gems in the city. Each stop has its own endearing, dark story. Get ready to feel at home.