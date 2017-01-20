Voices from the National Student Walkout Protest at the University of Washington

PAIGE SECREST, 26

Political Science graduate student, aspiring professor



Why are you protesting today?

If I weren't doing this, I would be in my room hiding under the covers. On the Wednesday after Election Day, I was devastated. I couldn't stop crying. I'm so scared for the men of color in my life. I'm scared for the undocumented people in my life. I'm terrified.

This is important for not getting discouraged and remembering that we live in a democracy and that every single awesome thing that has happened in our country is from people struggling and coming together, reaching out and supporting each other, and reaching out even when it's putting your body on the line.

What are you most worried about given the incoming Trump administration?

I think our criminal justice system, even at the best of times, even with a Democrat in the White House, is a complete mess. It's disgustingly violent against Black bodies and that's under Obama and Bill Clinton. Then you have someone like Trump who puts Jeff Sessions as the Attorney General. Unarmed Black and Brown men are already seven times more likely to get shot than a white man. That's not going to get better.

How do you plan to fight back?

I'm really interested in making sure the university is held to account, especially given what Trump has said about immigration. This needs to be a sanctuary campus and we need to do everything we can to make sure undocumented students are safe here and that ICE has no place here. We need to give undocumented student the tools to do well here. My focus is to make sure our institution responds to Trump in the best way possible.





BECKY FULLER-PHILLIPS, 20

UW Junior studying Informatics and Labor Rights, SEIU Intern



What are you most worried about given the incoming Trump administration?

I'm an organizer with United Students Against Sweatshops, which advocates for workers' rights.

Personally, I'm worried about [Trump] defunding our health care and [cutting] labor rights and reproductive rights, especially with all the progress that's been made recently. It's going to affect everyone I know.

Labor-wise, there's unions. SEIU just had a 30 percent budget cut-back. It's pretty sad that defunding. Everyone working in labor is going to be stretched thin, especially with how impacted everyone's going to be. Most everyone works, so labor impacts all people. I really wish unions could organize and demand more working rights and wage rights. I hope UW is able to keep the $15 minimum wage. Protection of workers' rights is really important.

How do you plan to fight back?

I'm in a student group, so we want to broaden our base. We're currently working against Nike, because of supply chain issues. Personally, I want to educate myself and other people. And actually, today, I'm playing in the Anti-fascist Marching Band. So that's new for me!





CHRISTY FISHER, 33

Ordained Minister at the Wesley Club Campus Ministry



Why are you protesting today?

I'm trying to create a little grace and love in the face of a lot of uncertainty and anxiety. I want to be a face that people can feel comforted by. I'm not going to play into the anxiety today.

[The Wesley Club is] a LGBTQ-affirming campus ministry. Part of our mission is to dispel isolation, subvert the status quo, and create opportunities for connection.

This is my 12-year-old golden retriever, Cooper. I bring him to campus pretty regularly to spread some love and give free pet therapy. This is me sharing my resources: a pretty chill dog who loves people.

What are you most worried about given the incoming Trump administration?

I've heard from folks who are immigrants who are really scared of what's happening. I work with a rabbi at UW Hillel [Jewish student group] and they're preparing to receive bomb threats. They were going to be with me today, but they're in the midst of making sure they can secure their building. There's already been bomb threats in Ohio and Michigan for the Jewish communities. We had a swastika outside of our building about a week ago.

How do you plan to fight back?

I'm preparing for the [Seattle Womxn's] March tomorrow. I've also been attending meetings for the Socialist Alternative party and showing up at meetings in Hillman City [to support] the mosque down there. I've been calling my legislators and educating my students. Right now, we're learning about social justice figures who have shown resistance through history, who can pave the way and give us courage. There's a guy from Peru named Gustavo Gutierrez, who is the father of liberation theology, who critiqued religious institutions; Eleanor Roosevelt; Oscar Romero; Gloria Steinem. And our students are choosing some as well. A piece of our privilege is to stand up and stand with [the oppressed] and figuring out ways where we can talk less and take up less space so marginalized people can speak.