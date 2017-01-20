Police Report One Person Shot at UW During Inauguration Protests

One person was shot at the UW. Nearby on campus, conservative blogger Milo Yiannopoulos was speaking. Sean Nelson

One person was shot at the University of Washington's Red Square this evening, where inauguration protests were taking place, police confirmed.

According to the university, the suspected shooter is 50-year-old Asian man, wearing glasses, a yellow baseball cap, black leather jacket and possibly a maroon shirt.

Demonstrations began this morning as a response to the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. More student walkouts continued throughout the day, culminating at Westlake Park.

The university sent an alert out to students warning community members to "clear and stay out of the area.”

Meanwhile on campus, conservative blogger Milo Yiannopoulos was giving a speech at an event hosted by UW Republicans.

His reaction to the shooting according to Katherine Long of the Seattle Times:

News racing through Yiannopoulos crowd that there was a shooting outside. "Stay in your seats, I'll be right back." Milo leaves.

— Katherine Long (@katherinelong) January 21, 2017

Yiannopoulos returns to stage, says he thinks the show should go on. "if we don't continue, they have won." Crowd cheers, stands.

— Katherine Long (@katherinelong) January 21, 2017