Photos and Video: The Womxn's March on Seattle

Ramon Dompor

Organizers predicted that 50,000 people would be taking part in the 3.6-mile long Womxn's March on Seattle this past Saturday, January 21. But the procession of protesters that made their way from Judkins Park to Seattle Center is now estimated to be somewhere around 175,000. That's more than three times what was expected. It's also the highest-drawing march outside of D.C., eclipsing even NYC, Chicago and LA. And it very likely represents the largest protest in Seattle history.

Ramon Dompor took some amazing photos in addition to putting together a video of the history-making event. Check out his Flickr slideshow and said video below:

(Click the photo below to see the Flickr slideshow.)

