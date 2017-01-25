Impeach the Motherfucker Already!

Listening to pundits discuss the president on the radio, I was inspired by your brilliant acronym (DTMFA) to yell, "Impeach the motherfucker already!" I'd love to see a line of bumper stickers and T-shirts bearing that sensible message: ITMFA! We need a shorthand for the obvious—think of the boost to productivity we'd get if we could cut half-hour conversations about the president to five simple letters: ITMFA! I appeal to you to bring this acronym into our everyday vocabulary. Dumped My Motherfucker Already

DEAR READERS: DMMA sent me that letter in 2006. She wasn't referring to Donald Trump, our current awful president, but George W. Bush, our last truly awful president. I thought DMMA's idea was great, I put up a website (impeachthemotherfuckeralready.com), and I raised more than $20,000 selling ITMFA lapel pins and buttons. I donated half the money to the ACLU and the other half to two Democratic candidates for the US Senate. (My readers didn't just help turf Rick Santorum out of office by turning his name into a dirty joke—they raised money too!)

I didn't think I'd see a worse president than George W. Bush in my lifetime. But here we are. So I'm bringing back ITMFA buttons and adding T-shirts and, yes, red hats to the ITMFA collection. Go to impeachthemotherfuckeralready.com or, if that's too much typing, ITMFA.org to order some ITMFA swag for yourself or someone you love. Let's make #ITMFA our response to #MAGA! All money raised will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, and the International Refugee Assistance Project. And, yes, we're going to add coffee mugs soon! And lapel pins!

We're in for a long and ugly four years, readers. Let's raise some money for groups fighting Trump, let's bring ITMFA back into our everyday vocabulary, and let's remember that we—people who voted against Trump, people who want to see him out of office as quickly as possible, people who are appalled by this and this and this and this—are the majority.

ITMFA!