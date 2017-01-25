Trump Is Coming for Seattle

LA Times:

President Trump is preparing to take executive action that would target funding for so-called sanctuary cities, part of a series of moves he is considering announcing this week on immigration and national security.... The move would fulfill one of Trump's signature campaign promises: forcing police in such major jurisdictions as Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago to work more closely with immigration officials and demand local jails hold people who are in the country illegally, even if they were cleared of criminal charges.

We're gonna have to put our money where are mouths are, Seattle—we're going to have to raise funds locally to replace the federal funds we're going to lose when we refuse to hand our undocumented neighbors, friends, coworkers, and lovers over to Trump's goons.

Talking Points Memo:

White House press secretary Sean Spicer suggested Wednesday that President Donald Trump's investigation into election fraud he claims cost him the popular vote will focus on "urban areas" in primarily Democratic states like New York and California. "This isn't just about the 2016 election. This is about the integrity of our voting system," Spicer said, responding to a reporter's question on Trump's announcement that he will order an investigation into voter fraud.

Trump's bullshit charges of vote fraud are an excuse to export successful voter suppression efforts from red states to blue ones. Take voter suppression national is the only way to make blue states "competitive" for Rs in 2020 and beyond. They see the demographic changes that are coming, they know they only won the White House this time by fewer than 80K votes in three states. So Trump and the GOP are going to try to force blue states to require photo ID, end voting-by-mail, and ban advance voting, all to prevent the vote fraud that isn't actually happening. (There were four documented cases of vote fraud in 2016—three were Trump supporters.)

And in case you missed it...

WATCH: The only thing you need to watch about POTUS' voter fraud claims is this intro by @jaketapper — please share far and wide. pic.twitter.com/LXL9q5g4uR — Yashar (@yashar) January 24, 2017

Right fucking on, Jake Tapper. And a big thank you to the editors at the NYT for calling Donald Trump a fucking liar in a headline on the cover this week. Above the fold, even, for those of you who still get the print edition. More like this, please.