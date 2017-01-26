Believe in Science? Follow Rogue Twitter Accounts, Join the Scientists' March on Washington!

Sydney Brownstone

What started out as a Reddit and Facebook discussion has now blossomed into a full-fledged movement. If you are a scientist, or just believe in empirical science, it's time to get behind the Scientists' March on Washington. In a concerted effort to bolster the wallets of their billionaire buddies to the exclusion of the earth's health and basic reason, Trump's administration is taking every opportunity to get rid of regulations that protect our planet, while denying climate change exists. They've even taken to silencing federal workers who are tweeting out scientific facts that run counter to the GOP's agenda. This has forced several federal agencies to set up rogue Twitter accounts to make sure their voices are heard. Follow these guys immediately if not sooner:

@AltForestServ

@AltNatParkSer

@Alt_NASA

@altUSEPA

@Alt_CDC

@AltHHS

@alt-fda

@Alt_NIH

@altusda

@BadHombreNPS

That's why it's more important than ever to support science, and the people behind it. And in order for scientists to have an impact on our out of control government, they're planning a Scientists' March on Washington in March (exact date is yet to be determined). From their site:

Although this will start with a march, we hope to use this as a starting point to take a stand for science in politics. Slashing funding and restricting scientists from communicating their findings (from tax-funded research!) with the public is absurd and cannot be allowed to stand as policy. This is a non-partisan issue that reaches far beyond people in the STEM fields and should concern anyone who values empirical research and science. There are certain things that we accept as facts with no alternatives. The Earth is becoming warmer due to human action. The diversity of life arose by evolution. Politicians who devalue expertise risk making decisions that do not reflect reality and must be held accountable. An American government that ignores science to pursue ideological agendas endangers the world.

Want to get involved? Find out more here, follow them on Twitter here, email them here, or if you're interested in marching or helping out go here.