This could be your Reader Valentine

The Sugarbear Smash: Two pineapple gummy bears in the bag, sweaty and smashed together. We steam up the plastic and taste so sweet. You are my Sugarbear and I love you. Marie Hausauer

The Stranger’s tradition of printing reader-submitted valentines continues in 2017. Got a husband? Wife? Sweetheart? Crush? All of the above? It’s time to let them know how much you care—in public, on the pages of our special Valentine's Day issue. Any chump can send a text. It takes a true romantic to express thoughtful sentiment and undying affection where everyone can see it. And, if we love your submission enough, you could very well see it with its own original illustration like the one featured above.

Submit your valentine HERE. You have until midnight on Sun., Feb. 5.