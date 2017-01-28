Trump's Muslim Ban Spurs Protests at Airports Around the Country, Including SeaTac

Protests at airports around the country, including those in New York City, San Francisco, and Seattle are underway in response to Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven countries with Muslim majority populations: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. The order covers 134 million people and is a temporary one in effect for 90 days. People from those countries with Green Cards are being detained and deported at airports.



Protests in Seattle are set to begin at 5 pm at arrivals. For more information click here.

Governor Jay Inslee, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, Representative Pramila Jayapal, and King County Executive Dow Constantine, held a press conference at SeaTac earlier today. Reported Syd Brownstone via Twitter, Constantine said: "This is chilling."

.@GovInslee says he considers #MuslimBan unconstitutional, that it damages the economy, and that @AGOWA is looking at options.

Not much more info past that, Inslee says. Not a lot is being shared w/ Gov's office about those detained at SeaTac.

.@MayorEdMurray says #MuslimBan echoes history of anti-Semitism. "Make no mistake: Today is about religious freedom."

Gov's office says "virtually no information" about detainees is being shared with the state by the federal government right now.

"We know there's families who've been waiting hours, waiting for loved ones, and it's absolutely heartbreaking,"- Inslee spox Jaime Smith.

