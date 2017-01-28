The scene at JFK right now
Protests at airports around the country, including those in New York City, San Francisco, and Seattle are underway in response to Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven countries with Muslim majority populations: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. The order covers 134 million people and is a temporary one in effect for 90 days. People from those countries with Green Cards are being detained and deported at airports.


Protests in Seattle are set to begin at 5 pm at arrivals. For more information click here.

As many as 13 have reportedly been detained under the decree.

Governor Jay Inslee, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, Representative Pramila Jayapal, and King County Executive Dow Constantine, held a press conference at SeaTac earlier today. Reported Syd Brownstone via Twitter, Constantine said: "This is chilling."

Update from the WA ACLU

Here are some scenes from the airports:

We needed this chuckle: