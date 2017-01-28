Scenes From SeaTac Protest

Building walls at SeaTac. Charles Mudede

The people in the pic tried to block access to an entry but the cops stopped them and instead, to use the words of one protester, "built a wall."

A middle-aged white woman walking by protesters, who are presently blocking entries and exits, and chanting "Let them in," responds loudly and angrily with: "Let me in and catch my plane!" A police officer shushed her and directed her to an elevator.

An airport worker explains that this time, Saturday night, is the slowest time of the week and that if you did this sort of thing (a protest) at 7 a.m. on a Thursday, it would cause major trouble because that's when it's not only busy but there are a lot of business people.