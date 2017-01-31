Sally Yates: Another Elliott Richardson at the DOJ (Until Yesterday)

I tweeted this the day after Trump won the the election the United States committed bigotry-assisted suicide...

Over the next four years we will find out how many Elliott Richardsons we have versus how many Robert Borks. https://t.co/jH10cr9dyL

— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) November 9, 2016

...that link is to the Wiki page for the Saturday Night Massacre:

The Saturday Night Massacre was the term used by political commentators to refer to U.S. President Richard Nixon's dismissal of independent special prosecutor Archibald Cox, and as a result the resignations of Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus on October 20, 1973, during the Watergate scandal.... [On (a Saturday) Nixon ordered Attorney General Richardson to fire Cox. Richardson refused, and resigned in protest. Nixon then ordered Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus to fire Cox. He also refused and resigned. Nixon then ordered the Solicitor General, Robert Bork (as acting head of the Justice Department), to fire Cox.

Bork fired Cox, who was investigating—can you guess?—the Watergate break in. Nine months later Nixon to resigned in disgrace.

And now we know we know we have at least one Elliott Richardson at the DOJ:

President Trump fired his acting attorney general on Monday night, removing her as the nation’s top law enforcement officer after she defiantly refused to defend his executive order closing the nation’s borders to refugees and people from predominantly Muslim countries. In an escalating crisis for his 10-day-old administration, the president declared in a statement that Sally Q. Yates, who had served as deputy attorney general under President Barack Obama, had betrayed the administration by announcing that Justice Department lawyers would not defend Mr. Trump’s order against legal challenges.... Ms. Yates’s order was a remarkable rebuke by a government official to a sitting president, and it recalled the so-called Saturday Night Massacre in 1973, when President Richard M. Nixon fired his attorney general and deputy attorney general for refusing to dismiss the special prosecutor in the Watergate case.

And we have at least one Robert Bork:

The president replaced Ms. Yates with Dana J. Boente, the United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, saying that he would serve as attorney general until Congress acts to confirm Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama. In his first act in his new role, Mr. Boente announced that he was rescinding Ms. Yates’s order.

The Department of Justice is supposed to be independent of the White House. Jeff Fucking Sessions, Trump's pick for Attorney General, grilled Yates at her confirmation hearings to be deputy attorney general in 2015 on her responsibility to defy the president if he issued an unlawful order.

"But if the views the President wants to execute are unlawful, should the attorney general or the deputy attorney general say no?" Sessions asked.

The correct answer, the answer Sessions wanted from Yates, was yes—yes the attorney general should say no. But that was when we had a black president. All bets are off now that we have an orange one. And for those of you keep score at home: Trump has been president for nine days and we've already had two constitutional crises. (Sally Yates and this.)

Here's hoping Trump is out in nine months.