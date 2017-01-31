Trump Names Neil Gorsuch as His Supreme Court Nominee

Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee. 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Don't let his Democrat-heavy Denver homebase fool you. Federal appeals court judge Neil M. Gorsuch—who was just nominated by Trump to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia—is conservative AF, and his ideals fit right in with the Republican Party line, although supporters think he might be more easily confirmed in the Senate than some of the other nominees that were on Trump’s shortlist.

Here's five facts that'll give you some insight into the mind of this nominee:

Tom Fitton, president of lawsuit-loving conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch, told Newsweek that he thought conservatives would consider Gorsuch to be an exciting pick. "I think it’s fair to say he’s a leader in terms of conservative jurisprudence and I think he quickly would become a strong voice on the court for his constitutional approach to decision making.”

Fox News reports that "he's a strict opponent of judicial activism, ." In a 2016 law review article he wrote that 'judges should be in the business of declaring what the law is using the traditional tools of interpretation, rather than pronouncing the law as they might wish it to be in light of their own political views.'"

He's in favor of so-called "religious freedom." Writes NPR: "He sided with "claims made by the Little Sisters of the Poor and the owners of the craft company Hobby Lobby, who challenged language in the Affordable Care Act that required them to pay for contraceptive coverage for employees. religious freedom is A-OK."

On abortion, he's not as extreme as some far right picks, because he's never used the term "unborn child" in his briefs, writes the New York Daily News.

He's too young to croak in office anytime soon. Writes the Washington Post: "Gorsuch would be the youngest Supreme Court justice since Clarence Thomas was confirmed in 1991."