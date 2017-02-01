The Morning News: Aspiring Serial Killer Botches First Try, City Council Considers Wells Fargo Divestment

If you search "knife" and "woman" on commercial photo servers, most of what you get are photos of women cooking. Sorry. aijohn784/Getty

A 24-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Tried and Failed to Become a Serial Killer: The Seattle Times has the scoop. "A 24-year-old Edmonds woman allegedly told police she planned to kill a man she met online, eat his heart and leave a note on his body so police would know she intended to kill again, according to court documents in the bizarre case," Times reporter Sara Jean Green writes.

Here's How the First Attempt Went:

"The man and Brown were lying on the bed talking and Brown asked several times if he was a serial killer, and he told her he wasn’t, the statement says. He told police Brown then climbed on top of him, stated, 'Well, I am a serial killer!' and stabbed him with a pocket knife, it says."

Serial Killing with a Pocket Knife: Is not the most efficient way to do it. The man survived with a punctured left lung.

This Guy, Though: Told a police officer that he created a Craigslist ad—this is how he met his knife-wielding date—"not to solicit sex, but for friendship and possibly dating purposes." Anyway...

Inside the Rush to Stop a Deportation at SeaTac: Crosscut's David Kroman spoke to Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Port Commissioner Courtney Gregoire about what it was like on the ground at SeaTac after Trump's executive orders started causing chaos at airports across the country.

City Council Committee Will Discuss Ordinance That Initiates Divestment from Wells Fargo: Supporters of the ordinance—which for many serves as a form of resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline—are rallying this morning outside of City Hall. They're also hoping that council members vote the ordinance out of committee.

Mayor Murray Says Children and Family Justice Center Deserves a "Second Look": Ana Sofia has the story about a new swirl of communications among the city, the county, and the King County Superior Court regarding the controversial youth detention center.

After Trump's Sanctuary Cities Executive Order, Tacoma Mayor Asks City Council Not to Declare Tacoma a "Sanctuary City": "I do not want to put this city in a position to sacrifice federal funding with an unpredictable administration that would actually hurt people," Mayor Marilyn Strickland said.

Senator Patty Murray Is Trying to Stop the Betsy DeVos Appointment: Murray voted "no" on DeVos in committee, but DeVos's nomination as education secretary passed out of committee on party lines. Murray now says that she's reviewing DeVos's written answers to the Senate that may have been plagiarized. Senator Maria Cantwell says she will vote against DeVos on the floor.

AG's of Massachusetts and New York Join Lawsuits Against Trump Over Muslim Ban: The states are joining lawsuits already filed in their states by the ACLU. (Washington's AG filed his own lawsuit. And he did it first. Just saying.)

Maker of Naloxone Injector Raises Price by More Than Six-Fold: The private company that makes the product has raised its price from $690 in 2014 to $4,500 as its popularity has grown.