Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson Isn't a Fan of Trump, Either

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Noted human robot and super Christian, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was surprisingly candid in a Facebook Live video interview yesterday. Wilson, normally about as controversial as a glass of warm milk, never says anything remotely political (unlike his very vocal teammates, Richard Sherman, Doug Baldwin, and the Best Seahawk, Michael Bennett).



In the video, Wilson says he voted for Hillary, came out as pro-Obama, and is about as anti-Trump as Mr. Positivity can get. "This thing’s getting out of hand it’s getting out of hand," he said of the immigration ban and the first few days of Trump.

He added: "When you think about all the negativity that’s happened within a 10-day period or however many days it’s been, it’s already too much, it’s already crazy, it’s already affecting people's hearts and souls and lives in such a negative way, in my opinion."

Wilson and Ciara ditched their wedding plans in North Carolina at the height of the anti-trans bathroom controversy. It was not clear at the time if they moved the wedding due to political beliefs or because of an aversion to bad publicity. Maybe he's a real Christian after all.

Watch the full video and read more of the transcript below:

Transcript via Heavy.com