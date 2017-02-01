Noted human robot and super Christian, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was surprisingly candid in a Facebook Live video interview yesterday. Wilson, normally about as controversial as a glass of warm milk, never says anything remotely political (unlike his very vocal teammates, Richard Sherman, Doug Baldwin, and the Best Seahawk, Michael Bennett).
In the video, Wilson says he voted for Hillary, came out as pro-Obama, and is about as anti-Trump as Mr. Positivity can get. "This thing’s getting out of hand it’s getting out of hand," he said of the immigration ban and the first few days of Trump.
He added: "When you think about all the negativity that’s happened within a 10-day period or however many days it’s been, it’s already too much, it’s already crazy, it’s already affecting people's hearts and souls and lives in such a negative way, in my opinion."
Wilson and Ciara ditched their wedding plans in North Carolina at the height of the anti-trans bathroom controversy. It was not clear at the time if they moved the wedding due to political beliefs or because of an aversion to bad publicity. Maybe he's a real Christian after all.
Watch the full video and read more of the transcript below:
Despite anybody’s political issues or views everybody has the right to choose who they wanna vote for but this thing’s getting out of hand it’s getting out of hand people I don’t care who you vote for..just so you know I voted for Hillary but..when you think about it’s only been what -two weeks? We gotta attack this issue here.. Basically I think that when you think about all the negativity that’s happened within a ten-day period or however many days it’s been it’s already too much it’s already crazy it’s already affecting peoples hearts and souls and lives in such a negative way in my opinion..you go to LAX airport and there’s people all over the place fighting for their lives, protesting and all that, all the protests that have gone on, all the protests that have gone on through the African-American community, obviously the Muslim community too, if we’re gonna be a nation that says were equal we have to be equal obviously being smart, all that kind of stuff but you also have to treat people fairly you have to be able to love everyone..even in my own faith Christian faith you still have to love everybody, you still have to no matter what our issues are, we still have to find a way to love people and care for people ..I think that’s the thing that’s been crazy already, I don’t even know if he’s going to be able to last four years in my opinion.. You don’t want to wish bad upon anybody because if he doesn’t last four years that means something went wrong so hopefully nothing goes wrong any more than what it’s already doing..It’s just been a crazy ten days already and…Barack! come back Barack!