Have a Memorable Dating Story? We Want to Hear From YOU!

Remember that Tinder date, when you were totally catfished? Thought you were getting a tall, rangy carpenter-type stud, but instead, found yourself faced with a short, flabby, techie wook who couldn't stop talking about coding and data analysis and how Mr. Robot was such a true-to-life examination of hackers?

Maybe he was a tech industry dude who was actually hot, but the date was just so boring that it felt like a job interview and you were counting the minutes until it was over?

Or maybe the date was memorable because you met a superb man who was better looking than his Hinge pic indicated, who was way cooler and more charming than you had any right to expect, said all the right things about the scary turn modern politics has taken, could comment with thoughtful authority about the last five seasons of Girls, and was totally willing to be the top to your bottom?

Whether good or bad, we want to hear about your most memorable dating stories. Send them to datingstories@thestranger.com, along with your name and a valid contact email (or phone number)—and your story could be tapped for our Valentine's Day issue, and be included along with The Stranger staffers' own dating yarns. Hurry, though; you have until Sunday night at midnight to get your story to us.